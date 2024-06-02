TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 224,629 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,629 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.23% of Caesars Entertainment worth $22,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,950. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

