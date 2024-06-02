TD Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 779,098 Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 779,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,448,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.44% of Viper Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 46.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the third quarter worth $6,552,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

VNOM opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.