LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 249,136 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $21,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 34.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $99.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.