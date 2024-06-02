TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 41,792 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,792 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Match Group worth $21,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Match Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $30.63 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.