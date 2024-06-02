CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 268,782 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.14% of CF Industries worth $21,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,644,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,445,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,753,000 after acquiring an additional 204,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,576,000 after acquiring an additional 203,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,145,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,318 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $79.73 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

