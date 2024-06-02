TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $21,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $223.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $167.73 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

