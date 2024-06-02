TD Asset Management Inc Buys 50,443 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,443 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Globe Life worth $21,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Globe Life by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $1,788,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 261,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE GL opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average is $109.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

