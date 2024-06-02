TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 817,897 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817,897 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.57% of NexGen Energy worth $21,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663,182 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in NexGen Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 21,816,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,210 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,505,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,062 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 83.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,649,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,795 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.22 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the topic of several research reports. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

