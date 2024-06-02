TD Asset Management Inc Sells 44,515 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 479,135 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 44,515 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eBay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,717,000 after purchasing an additional 209,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 2.1 %

eBay stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.