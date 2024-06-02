Stifel Financial Corp Buys 7,266 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $25,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $130.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.66. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

