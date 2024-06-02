Stifel Financial Corp Buys 78,610 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 224.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,610 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $252.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $254.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.88.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

