The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $26,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

Shares of CI opened at $344.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

