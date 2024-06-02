Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.62% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $28,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,757,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,858 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2,356.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 535,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,920,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,991,000 after purchasing an additional 298,487 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 219,558 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,810,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $62.29 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

