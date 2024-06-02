Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.