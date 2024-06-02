TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 232.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,504 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $20,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $231,512,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,076 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $77,297,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $56,815,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -947.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

