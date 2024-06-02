Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $27,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.05.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.