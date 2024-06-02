TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 404,297 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,452,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,297 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.78% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $20,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,728,000. Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 344,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 42,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 855,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $16.65 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

