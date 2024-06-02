Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $26,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

SHOP stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

