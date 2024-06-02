Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 572,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $26,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.