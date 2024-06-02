US Bancorp DE Sells 1,444 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,725 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $94.35 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.07.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

