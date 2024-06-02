US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 108.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 15.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 137,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $24,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TPH opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TPH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get Our Latest Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.