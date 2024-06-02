Corteva, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Corteva has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.