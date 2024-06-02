ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.75-15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48-8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.65 billion.

ICON Public Price Performance

ICON Public stock opened at $324.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.30. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $204.38 and a 52 week high of $344.77.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $342.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICON Public

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.