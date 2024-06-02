ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.75-15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48-8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.65 billion.
ICON Public stock opened at $324.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.30. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $204.38 and a 52 week high of $344.77.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
