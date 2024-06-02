abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 27,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 33,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFL. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

