abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 27,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 33,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.