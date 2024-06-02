Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 34,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 75,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
Kuke Music Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Kuke Music
Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.
