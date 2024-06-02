Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.56 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Get Xylem alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.