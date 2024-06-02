Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Stock Price Down 1%

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 9,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 9,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure.

