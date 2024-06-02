Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.78-17.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.89 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.850 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

