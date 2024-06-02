EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Shares Up 2.8%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 33,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 383,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

EZGO Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of EZGO Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EZGO Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,847,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. EZGO Technologies accounts for about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 5.47% of EZGO Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.