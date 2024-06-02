Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading Down 0.7%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $26.19. 2,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

