Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 34,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 41,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Kutcho Copper Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile
Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 72 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 30,124 hectares located in northern British Columbia.
