Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Shares Down 1.9%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $18.01. 65,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 26,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sow Good in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Sow Good in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $182.66 million, a P/E ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Sow Good had a negative return on equity of 91.69% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

