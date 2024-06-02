Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Shares Down 1.9%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $18.01. 65,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 26,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sow Good in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Sow Good in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOWG
Sow Good Price Performance
Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Sow Good had a negative return on equity of 91.69% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.
About Sow Good
Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sow Good
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.