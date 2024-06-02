Range Resources Co. (RRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Range Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Range Resources to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

NYSE:RRC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

