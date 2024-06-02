Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Trading Down 33.3%

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Heyu Biological Technology Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.
Heyu Biological Technology Company Profile
Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.
