PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Shares Down 26.5%

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) shares fell 26.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.23. 9,781 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 291% from the average session volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

