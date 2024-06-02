SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on S. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

SentinelOne Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of S opened at $16.83 on Friday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $143,273,000. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,303,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

