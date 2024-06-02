crvUSD Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.42 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. crvUSD has a total market cap of $140.53 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99816962 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $10,381,755.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

