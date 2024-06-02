Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Trading 17.2% Higher

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.85. 2,725 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 808% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Neoen Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

