Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Trading Up 0.3%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 4,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 28,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

Kasikornbank Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.5531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.