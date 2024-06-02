QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Stock Price Down 18.4%

Shares of QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) traded down 18.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.18. 12,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 25,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
QHSLab Stock Down 18.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.
QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.
About QHSLab
QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.
