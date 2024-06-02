Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $6.41 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.41 or 0.00009463 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $21.88 billion and $186.06 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011919 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001306 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,672.89 or 0.99942733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012117 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00112786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004051 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,181,242 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

