Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $17.52 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,264 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $17,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,876,000 after acquiring an additional 122,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,237,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in MongoDB by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 248,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,863,000 after buying an additional 38,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.29.

MongoDB Stock Down 23.9 %

MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.25 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.32 and a 200-day moving average of $390.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

