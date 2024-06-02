Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $17.92 Million Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 703,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,511 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $17,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in Green Plains by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 600,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $4,475,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,498.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 151,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 141,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 644,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 131,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

