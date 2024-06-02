Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 25,797 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,797 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bath & Body Works worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

