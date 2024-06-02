Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Stock Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Alexander’s Price Performance

NYSE:ALX opened at $212.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.35. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $155.92 and a one year high of $237.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.04%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.