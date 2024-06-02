Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $286,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.65 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
