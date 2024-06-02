Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 818 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fluor by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Up 2.7 %

FLR stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FLR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

