Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 205,250 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205,250 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in JD.com by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 70,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 35,459 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 504,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,561,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

