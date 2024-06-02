Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 365.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,167. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $216.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $218.72. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

