Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $228,000 in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,679.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,016,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 979,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after buying an additional 764,806 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,074,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4,906.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after buying an additional 289,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

